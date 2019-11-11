Latest NewsCinema

TV actress Smriti Khanna’s bikini pics goes viral : See Pics

Nov 11, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna has become the talk of the town after she shared pictures of her in a sultry avatar on social media.

Snriti has been rapidly gaining popularity for her bold looks and making her fans’ heads turn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eat Sleep Slay #MiamiLife Location @stregisbalharbour Outfit @gottexswim from @oceanissswimwear

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Enjoying the LA sun @sofitellosangeles ? @oceanissswimwear @peixotowear

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Enjoying the breathtaking view at the sea salt restaurant @alilaseminyak Terima kasih Indonesia ??

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

