UAE Cabinet approves policy to prevent domestic violence

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved a new policy to prevent domestic violence.The VP announced a new Family Protection policy that includes mechanisms for protecting women, children, the elderly, and people of determination from any type of violence and abuse.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by him and attended by other officials, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the UAE Government focused primarily on strengthening social ties and the family fabric and emphasised the concepts of unity and cohesion in society.The Family Protection policy will regulate the work procedures and mechanisms of institutions specialising on domestic violence. It aims to unify concepts, forms and procedures to make a unified framework in this regard.

Furthermore, the policy includes mechanisms for protection and intervention, development of legislation and laws, as well as prevention and raising community awareness about domestic violence. It will also set standards for the training of staff working in the field as well as studies, research and statistics.A number of initiatives will be launched as part of the policy, especially the establishment of a unified database linking institutions dealing with family protection at the federal level, introducing university disciplines in the field of family protection, and establishing a standardised system for reporting and receiving complaints at the federal level. Other initiatives are building and implementing necessary action for prevention of domestic violence, and the issuance of a law and strategy for family protection among others.