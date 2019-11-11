Woman dressed up as man,rapes minor girls with sex toys

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for the rape of a minor girl in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Thursday.Reportedly, the accused, Gonuguntla Sumalatha, would sedate young girls and sexually abuse them. Her accomplice Vamsi Krishna was also arrested.

Meanwhile, Sumalatha’s husband, Gonuguntla Yedukondalu, killed himself on Wednesday after the shocking incident came to light.

On Monday, the minor girl complained to the district SP Siddharth Kaushal that she had been sedated and raped, Singarayakonda circle inspector Turaka Xavior Ajay Kumar told reporters on Friday, according to reports.The girl hails from Jarugumilli village and is studying Intermediate first year.She suspected the involvement of Sumalatha, Yedukondalu, Krishna, and one Sai Ramesh Reddy in her rape.

Reportedly, the SP ordered Singarayakonda CI to probe the allegations, which led the police to Yedukondalu’s residence on Wednesday.While raiding the house, the police found a bag of dildos and other sex toys.