Woman sues sperm bank, Her child is midget but she paid for sperm from a 6 feet man

A 40 year old woman was advised by doctors to conceive fast, as she was approaching her menopause early due to health complications.She approached a sperm bank and opted the sperm from a 6 feet tall donor wishing it would give her a tall and handsome offspring.

She conceived successfully with IVF and delivered the baby when a report wreaked havoc on her dreams. The report says that the baby has a genetic disorder called Achondroplasia, which means the baby would not grow tall and will be midget not taller than 4 feet. The baby will also suffer from a deformed skeleton with the big cranium and short limbs. The woman now launched a case suit against the sperm bank owners. She said in her statement” I will drag them court, No more women should be cheated like me”.

A district court in Russia had ordered the sperm bank to be sealed. The sperm bank had given a statement to the court in which they state that there ‘donors are screened for 46 genetic disorders and only then, their sperm is extracted’, claiming no role for client’s case.