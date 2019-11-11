Woman sues sperm bank, Her child is midget but she paid for sperm from a 6 feet man

A 40 year old woman was advised by doctors to conceive fast, as she was approaching her menopause early due to health complications.She approached a sperm bank and opted the sperm from a 6 feet tall donor wishing it would give her a tall and handsome offspring.
She conceived successfully with IVF and delivered the baby when a report wreaked havoc on her dreams. The report says that the baby has a genetic disorder called Achondroplasia, which means the baby would not grow tall and will be midget not taller than 4 feet. The baby will also suffer from a deformed skeleton with the big cranium and short limbs. The woman now launched a case suit against the sperm bank owners. She said in her statement” I will drag them court, No more women should be cheated like me”.
A district court in Russia had ordered the sperm bank to be sealed. The sperm bank had given a statement to the court in which they state that there ‘donors are screened for 46 genetic disorders and only then, their sperm is extracted’, claiming no role for client’s case.
Post Your Comments