UAE will get more rain, Cloud-seeding operations continue

Residents in UAE can expect continued heavy rainfall as the cloud seeding operations are still ongoing.

More than five cloud seeding operations are being carried out in the past two days according to Khalid Al Obeidi, the head of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The operations are carried out over the clouds found in Al Ain and the Arabian Gulf region. The UAE has been carrying out cloud seeding operations for more than a decade. It involves flying an aircraft to a cloud that has little rain droplets already present. The aircraft shoots burned salt into the cloud to enhance rainfall. The salt flares make the small water droplets to cohere forming a sizable water drop which then pours down as rain.

The authorities are trying to increase the amount of rain falling by 15 to 25 percent annually.