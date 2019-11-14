Raut: BJP should have opposed to Thackeray on Sainik CM ,”the 50:50 formula talks done with Amit Shah on the chamber of Bala Saheb Thackeray”

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday once again condemned the BJP’s withdrawal from its promise for the current political situation in the state.

He swore by the name of revered Shivsena supremo Bala Saheb Thackeray that the 50:50 formula talks were done by BJPs Amit Shah and the chamber at which the talks were held was the Bala Saheb’s itself.”The chamber of Bala Saheb Thackeray is venerated to a Shivsainik like the sanctum of a Mandir and it is impossible to lie holding it to account”, Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut added that it is the same chamber from where Bala Saheb extends his good wishes to Narendra Modi and the Sena will always operate on the motto of ‘keeping a promise is larger than life’.”Modi is a great leader to the nation and Sena asked for vote keeping him at the forefront. Sena will continue to respect him together with the nation”, Sanjay Raut said