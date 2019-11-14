Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf makes shocking revelation on Kashmir: Video

Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf has come forward with a shocking revelation on terrorism in Kashmir. The former Pakistan Army chief admitted that Kashmiris were trained in pakistan to fight against Indian Army. He also confessed that the terrorists were touted as ‘heroes’.

” In 1979, we had introduced religious militancy in Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan and to push Soviet Union out of the country. We brought Mujahideen from all over the world, we trained them, supplied weapons. They were our heroes. Haqqani was our hero. Osama bin Laden was our hero. Then the environment was different but now it is different. Heroes have turned villains”, Musharraf can be heard saying in an interview. The interview was shared on Twitter by pakistan politician Farhaullah Babar.

” Kashmiris who came to pakistan received hero reception here. We used to train them. We considered them as Mujahideen who will fight with the Indian Army then various terrorist organizations like Lashkar e Tayyiba rose in this period. They were our heroes”, Said Musharraf.