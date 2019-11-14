Ravichandran Ashwin joins Kumble, Harbhajan in elite list

In cricket, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 250th Test wicket today. He achieved this achievement during the first match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Thus Ashwin became the third India bowler to achieve the milestone after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Ashwin had picked the wicket of captain Mominul Haque to register his 250th wicket. “250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh”, tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss and are currently on 106/4 after the completion of 41 overs.