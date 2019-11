A BJP worker was on Friday found hanging from a tree in West Midnapore’s Dantan area, fuelling suspicions that he was killed over political rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Hansda. Hansda, 44, was found hanging in the jungles of Santoshpur in Dantan area of West Midnapore – where the ruling TMC and the BJP have been at each other’s throats over the past one year.

A case of “unnatural death” has been filed and the body sent for autopsy, police said.