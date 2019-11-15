Rani Mukherjee new film Mardaani-2 banned, Movie alleged for tarnishing cities reputation

Soon after the release of the trailer video of Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani-2, the Kota administration had issued a ban for the film’s release. Protests are being staged against the film’s release led by some local factions and its leaders had also held a meeting with MP OM Bida and addressed their concerns.

The protestors are alleging that the movie portrays Kota in a poor light and the crimes that are said to happen in Kota as per the movie had never occurred there. The trailer claims the story is based on real events while the residents are not aware of any such incident depicted in the movie.

The petition submitted to the Loksabha speaker demands the description of Kota to be removed from the film. The protesting factions had made clear that they will proceed to legal ways if their demands are not paid heed.