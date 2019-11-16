You will be fined Dh.1000 for this traffic violation

The Abu Dhabi police warned that the drivers will be fined Dh.1000 and 10 traffic points for not stopping their vehicles when the ‘STOP’ sign is on. Abdulla Al Ghafli, the Head of Statistics and Studies Section at Abu Dhabi Police informed this. Abdulla Al Ghafli said that 3,531 violations were issued to drivers for not stopping while the ‘Stop’ sign is on.

Al Ghafli also informed that the number of accidents that involved school buses has decreased from 9 in 2017 to 6 in 2018. The accidents recorded in 2018 resulted in 7 medium and minor injuries, compared to 12 injuries recorded in 2017.

From 2014 to 2018, 33 accidents that involved school buses were recorded, and resulted in two deaths and 64 injuries.

111 violations were recorded for school buses for not turning on the ‘Stop’ sign. Such violation is punishable by Dh500 fine and 6 traffic points.