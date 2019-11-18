Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kolkata due to respiratory problem, people privy to the development said. Her family said in a statement “Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma… ”

“Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious,” sources said.

Jahan elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. According to the sources, she is under the treatment of internal medicine specialist Sandip Mandal.