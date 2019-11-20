A loss of more than 100 billion rupees caused due to Kashmir shutdown, claims trade body

An association of traders in the Jammu and kashmir claimed that an economic loss of more than 100 billion ($.1 billion) caused due the shutdown in the Jammu and kashmir. The trade body also said that they are going to sue the union government for the losses and damages. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has come with this claim.

The economic losses ran into least 100 billion rupees (USD 1.40 billion) by September, but now exceeded that claimed Nasir Khan, the senior vice president of the KCCI to media. “We’ll ask the court to appoint an external agency to assess the losses, because it is beyond us,” said Khan.

The union government imposed strict measures after it revoked the special status given to the state and divided the state into two union territories. Some curbs have since been eased, but access to the internet remains largely blocked.

Earlier the union government has cancelled an investor summit it had planned in Kashmir in October .