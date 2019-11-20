Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat from Abu Dhabi wins $1 million

Louis Stephen Martis, an Indian businessman based at Abu Dhabi has won $. 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Louis Stephen Martis win in Series 316 with ticket number 0666 he purchased online. An Abu Dhabi resident for 25 years, Martis ran his own software company in Abu Dhabi and regularly buys his ticket online and always chooses his lucky number “666”.

Martis who mis from Bangalore has said that he will spend 10% for charity and the balance will be saved for his children education and some investments .Martis aged 48 is a father of two children.

“This is the best news I ever received in my life! I know my luck will come one day and I happy that it finally came true. Thank you Dubai Duty Free, this is indeed a wonderful blessing for my family” added Martis.

Robert Peter Martin, an Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Dorsoduro (Adrenalinic Silver) motorbike in Series 387 with ticket number 0509. James Atem, a 47-year-old New Zealander from Australia won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Bermina Grey) in Series no. 1735 with ticket number 0215.

The latest winners of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held at the Dubai Airshow Site in Dubai World Central.