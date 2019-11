India test-fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Prithvi-II off Odisha coast on Wednesday evening.

The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army test fired the missile from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district, said sources.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has been inducted in armed forces since 2003.