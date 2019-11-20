Our national animal responsible for “the increasing terrorism” in the country,says Pejawar Seer

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, on Tuesday, held our national animal the tiger responsible for “the increasing terrorism” in the country.He justified by saying that the core characteristic of a tiger and a terrorist is the same and we have committed a mistake by accepting tiger as our national animal.

He suggested India adopt the cow as the national animal. He said if we had embraced cow, the symbol of love and innocence, then there would not have been any terrorists born in this country.Theertha was speaking at the ‘Santa Samagam’ a congregation of saints in Udupi.