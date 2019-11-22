Sara Ali Khan stuns everyone by her ‘ ‘fun, fabulous and fierce’ avatar: See Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has stunned everyone by her latest avtar. The ‘fun, fabulous and fierce’ avatar of the actress has become vital on the social media.

Sara has shred two new pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress has shared her photo on the cover of a fashion magazine named ‘Peacock’. The magazine brought out by designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock.

“Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for making me feel fun, fabulous and fierce on your Winter Cover”, Sara captioned the photos.

The pictures, one in colour and the other is a black-and-white version, show a tight crop of Sara’s upper body. Wearing a cream and sequinned bustier top and matching it with a featured, green-black-brown and white jacket. Her hair is left loose and her curls fall softly over her shoulders.