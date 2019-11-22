Vivo launches U20 smartphone with 16MP triple rear camera in India : Price and Features

Vivo U20 smartphone has been launched in India. The handset is successor to the Vivo U10, which was unveiled in the country not so long ago.

The all-new Vivo U20 comes with the exact same form factor, screen size, battery size, fast-charging speed, and RAM + storage configuration as its predecessor. Key differences between the new Vivo U20 and its predecessor are in the camera and performance department. The new model rocks a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras, which is an upgrade over the U10’s Snapdragon 665 processor, 8-megapixel front camera, and 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple cameras at the back.

Vivo U20 has been priced in India at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 11,990. The handset is set to go for sale in the country on 12pm on November 28th only via Amazon.in and Vivo e-store.