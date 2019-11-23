Maharashtra Twist : Rahul Gandhi should return as Congress president,says Sanjay Nirupam

Sonia Gandhi should dissolve the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and Rahul Gandhi should get over his disappointment and return to decision-making in the party, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said after a massive twist this morning in which the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath with a deputy, Ajit Pawar of the NCP, which had been collaborating with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Mr Nirupam said the coup had left Congress “defamed” as it was forced to attempt a “back-door approach” to power.

“What advice did the CWC give Sonia Gandhi? I urge Sonia Gandhi to dissolve the CWC, they cannot be trusted anymore. My advice is that a new CWC take shape under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, he will work on ethics and have the party’s interest in mind, not work like this by taking a backdoor approach,” Sanjay Nirupam said.