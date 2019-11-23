Police seized cash worth Rs.1 crore

The police has seized unaccounted cash worth more than Rs. 1 crore from Jharkhand. The money wa seized from Palamu and Dhanbad districts in the state in two incidents. The money has been handed over to Income Tax department.

Unaccounted cash worth 60 lakh rupees was seized by police during a vehicle checking at Satbarba in Palamu district. In other case 49 lakh rupees was seized from a car in Dhanbad. Earlier three days ago Rs.30 lakh was seized in Palamu district.

The election to the 81 membered assembly will be held in five phases from November 30. The counting votes will be taken place on December 23.