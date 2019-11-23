DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Spotify announces its first-ever award show

Nov 23, 2019, 02:15 pm IST
The digital music streaming platform Spotify has announced its first-ever awards show. The award show  will be based on user-generated data. This was informed by the company on its official blog.

The company will determine award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards based on users’ plays, patterns, habits while streaming on the platform.

The first-ever Spotify Awards will be hosted in Mexico City.  The award function will be held at Mexico on March 5, 2020. The event will be broadcast live on TNT.

