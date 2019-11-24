Relation with Pak is mutually beneficial,Win-win cooperation, Chinese envoy to Pak

In a marked strategic shift, Pakistan and China are moving ahead with there ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project despite US reaction of dire consequences.US had warned Pakistan against the CPEC which connects China’s resource rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.The US said the CPEC project is going to take a toll on Pak economy signalling economic sanctions.

Chinese envoy to Pakistan Yao Jing said that the China-Pak bond is mutually beneficial to both countries and it is a win-win relation ship.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China’s resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

The CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of over USD 60 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.