Popular singer thrashed by audience for singing out of tune during stage program : Watch Video

Audience at a religious programme got angry when the singer who was singing religious songs was singing out of tune after having turned up drunk.

The video was shared by Gujarat-based journalist Janak Dave. In a programme held in Botad in Gujarat, the singer can be heard singing really out of tune. At around 13 seconds in the video, a man from the audience gets really upset at the singer and gets up on the stage and slaps the singer hard across his face. He then plants another slap even as a stunned audience put up a feeble protest. Some people got up on the stage to stop the man from further beating up the singer.