‘Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Missing’: Complaint filed in Kerala

A Yuva Morcha leader on Monday has filed a complaint with the police to find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was filed by Yuva Morcha state Secretary Aji Thomas at the Edakkad police station in Malappuram district.

In the complaint, Aji says that he is concerned and anxious over social media reports which says Rahul Gandhi has gone missing. “The absence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in his constituency and while the parliament session is in progress, draws attention. Social media reports suggest that he is missing. Being a voter and a citizen in his constituency, I’m really concerned about this. In this regard I would kindly request you to consider this petition and take necessary action to locate the MP”, reads his complaint.

Aji Thomas said that he has filed this complaint because he was really concerned. ” No one knows, where he is. He is not in the parliament and not coming to the constituency either. Being a voter in his constituency I think I’m entitled to know where he is”, said Aji Thomas.