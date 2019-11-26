BSNL employees mass volutory retirement: Employee unions start hunger strike on authorities forcing VRS on them

BSNL employee unions have started a hunger strike on Monday alleging they are being forced to opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

According to the unions, contrary to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s remarks that opting for VRS will be purely voluntary, the BSNL management is allegedly creating a fear psychosis in the minds of the employees with regards to the reduction of retirement age, long-distance transfers, increased workload, etc., thereby compelling them to take up VRS.

In a statement, they said that employees were being forced to opt for VRS without necessary amendments to the CCS Pension Rules of 1972. The unions demanded that necessary amendments be made to remove the hurdles in the payment of pension commutation to those who take up VRS.