Driverless cars could hit UAE roads soon

Abdulla Al Maeeni, the Director General of Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (Esma) has informed that driverless vehicles will hit the UAE roads by 2021. Maeeni said that UAE is preparing to become the first ever country in the world have regulations on autonomous vehicles.

UAE was the first country that formulated standards and regulations for hydrogen cell vehicles and electric cars in the region, said Maeeni. The final standards and regulations will be released by 2020.

Earlier in August, a team of delegation from the Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) has visited several universities and startups in various countries that are participating in the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.