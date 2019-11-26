Japan issues Eearthquake and Tsunami alert

Japan on earthquake and tsunami alert after HUGE deep-sea fish found alive by fishermen.Two oarfish measuring between three to four metres long were caught in a fishnet after reports of them washing up dead. The creatures, which can grow as long as much as 11 metres, are believed to be an indicator of doom in Japanese mythology. Japanese mythology says the fish, which live more than a mile underwater, come to the surface when a natural disaster is nearing.

Japanese mythology says the fish come to the surface when a natural disaster is nearing.The fish are traditionally known as “Ryugu no tsukai” in Japanese, or the “Messenger from the Sea God‘s Palace”.Legend has associated the huge fish as an omen.The myth gathered believers after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and subsequent tsunami, which killed more than 20,000 people.The quake had a magnitude of nine and was one of the biggest recorded in a century.

The Kerala chief minister is on an 11-day Japan-South Korea tour eyeing economic and technological cooperation with these countries in various sectors.Vijayan, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues EP Jayarajan and AK Saseendran and other government officials, reached Osaka on Sunday evening.