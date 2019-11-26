Tourist falls into water while clicking selfie : Watch Video

Venice, a world heritage site, which attract millions of tourists, was left devastated earlier this month after apocalyptic floods swept through the city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

However, in the midst of this tragedy, a hilarious video of a tourist walking through a flooded area, to click a selfie has gone viral. The man, dressed in a santa-esque red coat and hat can be seen filming himself with a selfie stick as he wades through the floodwaters to get the perfect shot.

Tourist in Venice, Italy ?? I’m going to hell for laughing ? pic.twitter.com/o6iWPa0zzu — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 25, 2019

However, unaware of the depth of the water, he ends up falling into the canal. The video was shared on Twitter by StanceGrounded and has garnered over 4.6 million views and amassed more than 51,000 retweets. Check out the video here: