Vijay Sethupathi set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines ever since it has been announced. The film is more than a year away from release but it’s already generating buzz around.

A first look poster of the film featuring Aamir Khan was released recently on the internet and it received an extremely positive response from all around.

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan & Vijay Sethupathi. Although there was no confirmation about Vijay’s presence in the film, the star recently during an interview with Film Companion confirmed it.

During the interview which included many big stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and more the conversation about topics that go beyond cinema was going on. This is when Vijay joined and talked about the Hindi language being a barrier and Manoj jumped in to confirm that he is indeed a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.