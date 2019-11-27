13-year-old sexually abuses school boy at public garden

A 13-year-old boy, who is a school dropout was detained for allegedly sexually abusing a young boy at a public garden in Malad. According to a Times of India report, the accused child has been sent to a children’s home in Dongri.

The report mentions that both the boy didn’t know each other before. It was only when the survivor was returning home from his school, the accused approached him and started a conversation in a friendly manner. He then took the boy to a garden in the neighbourhood, where he sexually abused him.

It was recently that the survivor told his parents about the abuse and they filed a complaint at the police station. Based on the description given by the boy and after scanning the CCTV footages, the accused was nabbed and was booked under the POCSO Act.