Around 1 lakh employees in BSNL opt for VRS scheme

Nearly one lakh BSNL employees are eligible for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) out of its total staff strength of about 1.50 lakh. The effective date of voluntary retirement under the present scheme is January 31, 2020.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved a plan to combine MTNL – which provides services in Mumbai and New Delhi – with BSNL that services the rest of the nation.

MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in loss since 2010. The total debt on both companies stood at Rs 40,000 crore, of which half of the liability is on MTNL alone.

BSNL has a total of 1.60 lakh employees and MTNL has 22,000 employees. The VRS scheme is open till December 5.