Flipkart launches audio-guided tool for customers

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has introduced a ‘Smart Assistive Interface’, which aims to handhold first-time ecommerce users using audio-guided navigation.Called ‘Flipkart Saathi’, this feature will be available in Hindi and English to start with and the ecommerce major claims it is their attempt to further humanise online transactions.“With this feature, Flipkart aims to empower consumers across Tier II, III cities and beyond in rural India as it seeks to bring the next 200 million consumers online,” the company said in a release.

The assistive interface feature aims at mimicking the typical real-life shopping experience for consumers who are comfortable being assisted by a salesperson. It uses a combination of text and audio-based instructions to guide new users in their ecommerce journey. This includes a list of key actions in the form of pop-up texts followed by audio for a better understanding.

“As audio is simple to follow and offers relatability, consumers can follow the instructions in a more immersive manner,” it said.