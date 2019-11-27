Indian Railways plan to manufacture 640 coaches of Vande Bharat Express

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will be manufacturing 740 rakes for Train 18, a Semi high-speed railway service.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, said that the production schedules for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 involve the manufacture of 160, 240 and 240 coaches, respectively, for the train sets at Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Two rakes have already been put into service.

Train 18 is a semi high-speed, fully air-conditioned service with quicker acceleration and contemporary passenger amenities such as on-board infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero-discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

The train’s safety oscillation trials were certified by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), following which the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) cleared the train sets for commercial operation.

At present, Train 18 runs on the New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra sectors.

Train 18, also known as the Vande Bharat Express, is fashioned along the lines of the Shatabdi. However, since it is a semi high-speed service that offers additional amenities and operational advantages to passengers, its fare is higher than that of Shatabdi trains.