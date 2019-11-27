Karnataka Former CM Kumaraswamy breaks down yet again at stage : Watch Video

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy yet again shed tears as he lamented against the people of Mandya for deserting him by defeating his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha election this year.

Ahead of the by-polls in Krishnarashpete (KR Pete) constituency of Mandya district, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy was speaking at an election rally seeking support for his party candidate BL Devaraju.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said he never wanted his son to contest the election but because of the people of Mandya’s insistence, he had fielded him. The people of Mandya have deserted me, said Kumaraswamy as he broke down during a public meeting at Kikkeri village in Mandya district.

In a choked voice and wiping his tears, Kumaraswamy said he was not crying because of losing power but it was only the expression of the pain that he has gone through. What wrong I have done to the people of the state? asked Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy said he was not worried about his son losing the election but was anguished that the people of Mandya, whom he trusted the most, deserted him.