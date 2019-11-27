Maharashtra Govt Formation : Deputy CM will be from NCP, Speaker from Congress, says Praful Patel

Maha Vikas Aghadi late on Wednesday decided that the coveted post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly will go to the Congress and Deputy Chief Minister’s post will be held by the Nationalist Congress Party, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said.

Additionally, the post of Deputy Speaker will also go to the NCP, he said. As per current information, there will be only post of Deputy CM in the new government.

Besides, one or two legislators from Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will take oath as ministers along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening, Patel said.

Senior Congress Ahmed Patel, however, said that the exact number of legislators who will be sworn-in from different will be decided later tonight and the complete picture will emerge on Thursday morning.