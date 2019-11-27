”Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370″: Defence Minister

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has claimed that the terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The defence minister informed this in the Lok Sabha.

” Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the security forces that it has now come down to almost nil” informed Rajnath Singh. he was answering to a question raised by a MP in the Parliament.

” Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir”, Rajnath Singh added.