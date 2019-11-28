American man gets an unusual catch while fishing in Michigan, WWI-era German grenade

A Michigan man using a magnet while fishing in a river made an unusual catch — a German grenade from around World War I.

Joseph Alexander said he was fishing in the Grand River in Grand Rapids when his magnet pulled up a device later identified by police as a German Granatenwerfer mortar. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the device is being safely stored and will be detonated using C4. The police say the mortar will not be much dangerous for being submerged in the river for such a long time but still are wary because of the precision of German technology.

Alex said he took the device the home and took some photos of it and posted in social media to which some replied to contact police immediately as it is a mortar. Alex said he had been magnet fishing for some time and usually gets knives and keys, but it is the first time he gets a grenade.