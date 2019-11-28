Samata Party former spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak to marry Anil Yadav,close friend of Akhilesh Yadav

Former SP spokesperson and current Congress media panelist Pankhuri Pathak will marry Noida resident Anil Yadav who is known to be in the inner circles of Akhilesh Yadav, SP Chief.

As per sources, the wedding will be on December 1, at Delhi’s Vasundhara Vatika. The two met when Pankhudi was the spokesperson of SP and the acquaintance grew to a love affair. The two had secured permissions from there respective families, as per reports and their relatives will also attend the function. Pankhuri Pathak is an LLB graduate from Delhi University.