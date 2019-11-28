Sonia Gandhi will not attend swearing in ceremony of Udhav Thackeray, Expresses written regret

Congress acting President Sonia Gandhi will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Udhav Thackeray to be held at Shivaji Park this evening. She expressed her regrets for not being to attend the function with a letter.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance of NCP-ShivSena and Congress common minimum program came into effect. Shivsena MP Eknath Shide revealed in a press meet that the aghadi’s first and foremost priority is the upliftment of downtrodden farmers. Measures are being formulated to support farmers in Maharashtra suffering from severe drought, and will strongly stand by them.

Udhav Thackeray had resigned from the editor post of Shivsena mouthpiece Saamna, to take charge of CMs office.