After veterinarian, another partially burnt body recovered from same place

Hours after the Cyberabad Police arrested four persons in connection with the rape and murder case of a Telangana veterinary doctor,Police have found another body in the same area. The body of the woman is partially burnt. The cops are suspecting it to be a rape case. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier today, the Hyderabad Police briefed the media about the death of the veterinary doctor and said that they have arrested four men. The police said that two of the four accused were truck drivers and two of them were cleaners.