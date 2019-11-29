Ayyappa devotee dies, ten injured in bus accident

Ayyappa devotees tourist bus met with an accident in Tamil Nadu, One devotee claimed to have died while ten of theme were injured severely. The devotees are shocked, and they are not in a position to seek help from anybody as they don’t know the local language.

As per the information, a team comprising of 45 devotees of Panchali village in Pachipenta Mandal of Vizianagaram district left for Sabarimala by a tourist bus. The team has visited Sabarimala and some other temples and coming back to their native place. After taking Darsan at Srirangam, the bus was travelling to Kanchi. However, on the way, the driver, who fell asleep lost the control, and the bus has rammed into the iron divider.