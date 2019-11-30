2 minor girls raped by 3 in broad daylight

In a shocking and inhumane act two minor girls were abducted and raped by three men including minors in broad daylight. The shocking incident took place in Kolkata on Thursday.

As per police the accused including two minor boys and another youth lured the minor girls by saying that they will provide work and money and abducted the girls. The accused took the girls who were footpath dwellers to Adi Ganga river bank and took turn to rape the minor girls.

“On Thursday, sometime in between 2-3 pm, the accused persons in furtherance to their common intention abducted the complainant and committed penetrative sexual assault upon the complainant and her friend at the bank of Adi Ganga near Machandi Ashram. A case has been registered at Kalighat Police Station under section 363 IPC and 6 POCSO Act,” informed police.

Tow of the three accused were arrested. On accused who is minor is still at large. The police has registered Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused.