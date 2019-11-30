Making video Prithviraj’s ‘Driving Licence’ released: Watch video

A making video of the new Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ was released by its makers. The film directed by Jean Paul Lal has Prithviraj in the lead role.

The film revolves around the story of a superstar and his hardcore fan. The film is penned by Sachy. Prithviraj plays the role of superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the role of a fan who is a motor vehicle inspector.

Deepti Sati and Miya George play the two female leads. Deepti will be seen as Prithviraj’s wife while Miya essays the part of Suraj’s wife.

The film bankrolled jointly by Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames is scheduled as a Christmas release on December 20.