Mukesh Ambani becomes the 9th richest person in the world

As per the list released by Forbes magazine Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani has become the 9th richest person in the world. ‘The Real-Time Billionaires List’ has revealed this.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was in the 13th position in last year. Mukesh Ambani’s ‘real time net worth’ is around $ 60.8 billion. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased as the RIL has surpassed the ?10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. RIL is the first Indian company to do so .

The list was headed by Jeff Bezos, CEO and Founder of Amazon, with ‘Real Time Net Worth’ of $113 billion on Thursday.

Reliance is followed by TCS as the second most valued firm. HDFC Bank, Hindustan Uniliver and HDFC were the others.