Research reveals lady mosquitoes makes all the ‘buzz’ not just to fly,It is also to impress males

Mosquitoes flap their wings not only to stay aloft but also to generate buzz that attracts potential mates, according to a study that may help in building quieter drones, and for devising nontoxic methods to exterminate the insects. Male mosquitoes are more stealthy in their flight. They rotate their slender wings at each downstroke so the air cut is reduced to half. The buzz thus produced is in sync with the noisy buzz of lady mosquitoes and they flock in towards the male.

The researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the US — including Indian origin Mechanical Engineer Rajat Mittal — studied the aerodynamics and acoustics of the mosquito mating ritual through computer modeling.The study material was published in journal Bioinspiration & Biomimetics