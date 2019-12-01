Formula 1 Racing: Lewis Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In Formula 1 car racing, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished third.

GET IN THERE LEWIS!!!! Ending an incredible 2019 season in style!! ?@LewisHamilton WINSSSSSS the #AbuDhabiGP!! ? pic.twitter.com/mD75XVcshT — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) December 1, 2019

Earlier today, the British Formula 1 racing driver started first in the final race of the Formula One season – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP) – after a dominating performance in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Like a man on a mission ? @LewisHamilton kept pushing it until the end!#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2863oZMRba — Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) December 1, 2019

Lewis Hamilton aged 34 who has wrapped up his sixth Formula One drivers’ title earlier this month at the United States Grand Prix, added to his record haul of pole positions by clinching the top spot on the grid for the 88th time in his illustrious career.

.@LewisHamilton wraps up his 2019 season in style! ? These are your top 3 in the #AbuDhabiGP ?? *Leclerc under investigation by the stewards#F1 ?? pic.twitter.com/BasvZuXq9f — Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) December 1, 2019

Hamilton, the defending champion in Abu Dhabi, was just one drivers’ title shy of the record held by German racing legend Michael Schumacher, who clinched seven championships between 1994 and 2004.