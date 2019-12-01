DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Formula 1 Racing: Lewis Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dec 1, 2019, 11:43 pm IST
In Formula 1 car racing, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished third.

Earlier today, the British Formula 1 racing driver started first in the final race of the Formula One season – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP) – after a dominating performance in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Lewis Hamilton aged 34 who has wrapped up his sixth Formula One drivers’ title earlier this month at the United States Grand Prix, added to his record haul of pole positions by clinching the top spot on the grid for the 88th time in his illustrious career.

Hamilton, the defending champion in Abu Dhabi, was just one drivers’ title shy of the record held by German racing legend Michael Schumacher, who clinched seven championships between 1994 and 2004.

