Congress sells onion at Rs 40 per Kg to protest price hike

Voicing against even increasing onion prices in Odisha, Bhubaneswar’s District Congress Committee on Monday, December 3, resorted to selling the vegetable at Rs 40 per kg as a sign of protest.

Several Congress leaders and workers were seen selling onion to people at the cheaper rate near Master Canteen Square, according to a Sambad English report. The price of onion has been near Rs 100 per kg across the state.

“The poor are suffering due to the onion price hike as they are unable to afford it. The BJP Government at the Centre and the BJD Government in Odisha are responsible for this. In order to provide onion to the common man at an affordable price, we decided to sell two quintals of onion at Rs 40 per kg,” a Congress leader was quoted as saying in the media report.