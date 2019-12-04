ABVP plans to change the look of all Govt schools across India

ABVP plans to paint around 10,000 schools all over India with the help of the local people in order to beautify the buildings and make them appealing to the public.

The ABVP Konkan Secretary Aniket Ovhal announced the plan at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. He presented the idea at the 65th national conference of the organisation held in Agra, UP recently.

Ovhal said that ABVP was planning to change the look of the government schools in Maharashtra as well. It will be just the way the ABVP Karnataka has done with the help of the students as well as the general public, he said.

The Karnataka unit of ABVP used funds and help from the local public to change the look of around 11,000 government schools in and around Bengaluru this year. The exercise was conducted to showcase the talent of the students from various paths of life and attract more student admission in government schools.

Ovhal said that they will appeal the people to contribute for the project. There would be minimum involvement of the government in helping with this project.