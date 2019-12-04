INX Media Scam: Supreme Court grants bail to P.Chidambaram

Supreme Court has granted bail to former union finance minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The apex court granted bail on the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram will be released from jail as he has granted bail by the court on a case registered by CBI.

The apex court has granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and with two surety of like amount. The court also instructed the former union minister not to leave the country without prior permission of court. The court also banned him from giving interviews or making statements with regard to the case.

Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on August 21. Although he was granted bail on October 22 by the Supreme Court he was not released as he was under custody of ED in money laundering case.