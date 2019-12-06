Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fell down again

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has again slipped down. The dometic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in red today.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,445.15 registering a loss of 0.82% or 334.44 points. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,921.50 by slipping down by 0.81% or 96.90 points.

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries Limited, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, Bharati Infratel, JSW Steel, Dr.Reddy’s Lab’s and HDFC bank.

The top losers in the market were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra ZEE Entertainment, GAIL India, Coal India and YES Bank.